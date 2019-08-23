The Chrome Cast 24: Latest Stadia Updates & Nest Home Mini

This week on The Chrome Cast, we spend quite a bit of time talking all things Stadia. From the latest Stadia Connect to sightings of UI elements at Gamescom to the probability of the 3rd-gen Chromecast gaining Stadia Support, the Stadia hype train is in full swing and there’s a lot to talk about surrounding Google’s upcoming gaming platform.

We also talk a bit about some of the rocky transitions happening with Google and Nest finally merging. While Google has tried to take most things into account, there are some factors that users need to know in order to make a smooth move from a Nest to a Google account.

Finally, we talk a bit about the excitement around the rumor of a Nest Home Mini that looks to be the proper successor to the wildly popular Google Home Mini. With better sound, a headphone jack, a similar size and a similar price as the first Mini, we are very excited to see where this next step in the Mini line takes us.

Notable Links

