Nest users: Read this before migrating to Google Accounts or you might break things

Google has been in the process of transitioning its smart home products to Google Nest since the new umbrella brand was announced back in May this year. We’ve already seen new products under the new brand, like the Nest Hub Max that is set to release on September 9th, and the company has said they are focused on creating a helpful home. As part of this transition, Nest users can now migrate their Nest account to a Google account, but the process is not totally clear and there are a couple of things you need to consider before making the move.

In a recent blog post, Google has touted the benefits of migrating to a Google Account from your existing Nest account, saying that moving to “one secure account” will give you new benefits, like:

Automatic security protections such as Suspicious activity detection, 2-Step Verification and Security Checkup.

Your Google Nest devices and services will work together. For example, if you have a Nest Cam and a Chromecast, just say, “Hey Google, show me the backyard camera” to cast your camera stream to your TV without any additional setup.

One account to sign into both the Nest and Google Home apps.

Your homes and home members will be aligned across the Nest and Google Home apps.

How To Migrate Your Account

Nest users should begin receiving email invitations from Nest to begin migration, but you can also update directly in the Nest app if you are using the most recent version. In the Nest app, select the “Migrate to a Google Account” at the top of your general Account page. From there the process is very simple; you will be prompted to “Continue with Google” and then you will choose a Google Account to connect with Nest. I went through the process right before sitting down to write this article and it only took about 2 minutes.

After completing the steps and finishing the migration process, you will receive an email that includes a couple next steps, like logging back into the nest and Home app on all your devices using your Google Account. You will also be prompted to invite your Nest family account members to migrate their accounts to Google, too.

Google has also worked with Amazon to create an updated Nest skill that works with your Google Accounts. To enable the Alexa integration with your Nest Thermostat or Nest Cam, you can head over to this link to activate the updated skill.

Shop Nest on Amazon

Users Who Should Not Migrate

You should consider waiting to migrate your account if you are using any Works with Nest integrations, like any IFTTT Applets. Google has said this program will end on August 31, but that any existing integrations will continue to work if you do not update your account. If you use these services and decide to migrate your account, your Works with Nest integrations will no longer work and you won’t be able to get them back.

Google suggests these users wait to receive an email invitation to migrate so I assume they are working on a more detailed transition plan to either better integrate or replace these features. By not updating your account, you might miss out on new features that are only available with a Google Account. Google has said they are working with partners to provide “similar integrations” through Google Assistant routines but it is not clear when these will be available.

In the end, this is a temporary fix. All Nest accounts will need to migrate to Google Accounts eventually, but at least Google is responding to user concerns and has provided some clarification in the meantime. While it is clear Google’s end goal is to provide a more unified smart home with more security and privacy, it is just a little unclear how they will get there at this point.