The Cat’s Out Of The Bag: Nest Hub Max To Launch Sep. 9th

Google has been intentionally fueling the fire of Pixel 4 rumors with jovial Twitter teases that take a light-hearted jab at the insurmountable number of online leaks. The fourth iteration of the Pixel Phone lineup continues to get its fair share of press coverage and Google’s attempt to get on over on us points to a company that is taking their hardware a little more seriously these days.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait ’til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

The newest “leak” from Mountain View may not have been as intentional as the Pixel 4’s center-stage shot seen in the above post. Droid Life discovered what appears to be a release date for the unreleased Nest Hub Max smart display on a somewhat discreet support page that lists availability of new and upcoming devices.

The listing has since been updated to “Coming Soon” but the screenshot from Droid Life clearly shows a release date of September 9th for Australia, United Kingdom and the United States. A small slip perhaps on the part of the maintainer of the support page but the bigger question is, “why Sept. 9?”

Your guess is as good as mine and I’m sure there will be plenty of speculation around the significance of the date. However, at the end of the day, it may just be the date that Google set aside for the smart display’s availability. It was announced way back in May at Google I/O with no concrete release date revealed at the time.

I’ll leave the rumors to the comment section but I’d love to hear your thoughts on why Google would be releasing hardware at the beginning of September. So, wow me.

Shop Chromebooks on Amazon

Source: Droid Life