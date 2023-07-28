The Chrome Cast 233: Pixel Fold thoughts after a few weeks of use

This week on The Chrome Cast, we discuss our collective, weeks-long experience with Google’s Pixel Fold. From the things that make it unique and seriously great to those that create a good deal of user frustration, we cover what it was like to use the Pixel Fold and why – in the end – I ended up taking my SIM card back over to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. But there are more foldables on the way, and with some tweaks and fixes, this form factor could end up being truly special in the end.

