OnePlus V Fold will launch as the OnePlus Open in late August to take on the Pixel Fold

The smartphone world – at least in the folding segment – is really heating up as we move into the second half of 2023. With Samsung formally announcing its next Unpacked event (where we’ll see the inevitable Galaxy Z Fold 5) and Google already delivering the Pixel Fold in recent weeks, OnePlus is now primed to get in the folding smartphone game with their own take on this emerging form factor. With leaked photos and specs already surfacing, anticipation has been building around what could be one of the best folding phones in the US so far. And there are still some surprises to be had.

OnePlus V Fold no more

For several months, we’ve known the new OnePlus foldable as the V Fold, but it seems that won’t be the case after all. Info from Max Jambor’s leaks suggest a new name instead, showing that OnePlus has secured trademarks for names like Prime, Wing, Peak, and Edge. However, the company seems to have settled on the name OnePlus Open for its highly-anticipated foldable device.

OnePlus is taking a different approach on the name for it’s very first foldable Smartphone! Let me introduce it to you: OnePlus Open 👐 pic.twitter.com/srXw35UC8j — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) July 6, 2023

Thinking about it a bit, I really like this name. After all, devices like these entice you to open them up and see the bigger picture on the larger screen inside. And it just flows off the tongue. Say it a couple times: OnePlus Open. OnePlus Open. See? It’s pretty nice, right?

August 29th launch

Additionally, Jambor revealed that OnePlus is set to launch the Open on August 29 at an event in New York City. This keeps with previous rumors that held to an August release date for the device, and if accurate, the late August launch window will set up OnePlus to compete directly with Samsung and Google for the growing foldable market.

Yes, I can confirm OnePlus Open will be unveiled on August 29th ✅https://t.co/JDsKCxn2gh — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) July 13, 2023

OnePlus Open’s custom software

To complement the unique form factor of the OnePlus Open, rumors suggest that it will run on a customized version of OnePlus’ existing OxygenOS. A recent tweet by tipster SnoopyTech hinted that the foldable device would feature the new OxygenOS Fold, a specialized version optimized for the OnePlus Open’s foldable display. This new version of the software is expected to add features needed to take advantage of the device’s unique, folding abilities. And I’d wager it will employ some of what we see in the OnePlus Pad’s larger-screen software customizations.

OnePlus V Fold Specs

As a reminder, the OnePlus Open is rumored to sport a large 7.8-inch foldable inner display with a 6.3-inch outer display. Under the hood, the OnePlus Open should get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, so pushing all those pixels on the big screen won’t be an issue. Here are the rest of the leaked specs if you missed them the first time around:

7.8-inch foldable AMOLED screen with 2K resolution

6.3-inch AMOLED outer screen

120Hz refresh rate for both screens

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

16GB RAM

256GB storage

4800mAh battery

67W fast charging

Triple rear camera setup (48MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 64MP telephoto)

32MP front-facing camera (outer screen)

20MP front-facing camer (inner screen)

Android 13/Oxygen OS 13.1

Alert Slider

Power button fingerprint scanner

As OnePlus arrives on the foldable phone scene in the next month, the excitement around the entire segment is really starting to grow. With a host of intriguing features, OnePlus should make quite the splash with the Open when it does arrive. How Samsung and Google will combat this new player will be interesting to watch, and I can’t wait to see it all play out this fall.

Newsletter Signup