Pixel Fold competitor OnePlus V Fold main specs leak in totality

If rumors are to be believed, we should have 3 new folding phones in play by August here in the States: Google’s own Pixel Fold, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the much-hyped OnePlus V Fold. While Samsung’s 5th attempt at a folding phone should come with some expected upgrades, both Google and OnePlus are jumping into the tablet/phone folding game for the first time this year.

Not long ago, the OnePlus V Fold renders leaked out, showing us a gorgeous design with a large inner screen, a fantastic-looking outer screen, thin build, and very small bezels all around. There’s no denying it: the OnePlus V Fold looks absolutely stunning.

While some of the specs were hinted at in those earlier leaks, MySmartPrice has once again partnered with OnLeaks to give us the full lineup of specs we should expect from OnePlus’ big swing in the folding phone space. And from the looks of this list below and those pics above, this thing is going to bring the competition big time.

OnePlus V Fold Specs

7.8-inch foldable AMOLED screen with 2K resolution

6.3-inch AMOLED outer screen

120Hz refresh rate for both screens

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

16GB RAM

256GB storage

4800mAh battery

67W fast charging

Triple rear camera setup (48MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 64MP telephoto)

32MP front-facing camera (outer screen)

20MP front-facing camer (inner screen)

Android 13/Oxygen OS 13.1

Alert Slider

Power button fingerprint scanner

With these sorts of specs, the question now really comes down to price. When we first heard of the OnePlus V Fold, the general thinking was OnePlus could enter this market in the US and undercut everyone with some pretty solid hardware. Looking at the images and seeing the beefy internals that will come along for the ride, I’m not entirely sure that will be possible.

While OnePlus’ parent company – OPPO – launched a folding phone last year that retails for about $1100, I’m not certain that we’ll see a similarly aggressive price point on this phone from OnePlus. Granted, their latest hardware is definitely playing that exact game, giving users an excellent tablet for a very reasonable $479 and a flagship smartphone in the OnePlus 11 for just $699. If this is OnePlus getting back to its roots, there’s a chance they could shock everyone with a folding phone that commands a far more reasonable price tag than what we currently have.

And if they manage to do this with a processor inside (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that is far superior to Google’s Tensor G2 in the Pixel Fold, OnePlus could really shake things up in the folding phone market here in the US. We’re still not sure what Samsung will unveil next month, but it’s clear at this point that 2023 will be the year of the folding phone for sure. How these devices are received, how they perform long-term and how many people actually stick with them over time will determine a lot in this space moving forward. One thing is for certain: August is going to be really, really fun.

