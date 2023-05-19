The Chrome Cast 227: Some thoughts on the new Pixel 7a and Chromebook hardware

This week on The Chrome Cast, we spend the majority of the episode talking through some new hardware that has been floating around the office for a bit now. First, we begin with the Pixel 7a and some pre-review thoughts around Google’s latest phone. While it bears more than a passing resemblance to the Pixel 7, there are definitely some differences and some things you’ll want to know about this mid-range device.

For the second half, we delve into our review thoughts surrounding the affordable and solid Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Flex 3i. With a $349 starting price and a lot of great stuff going on both on the screen and under the hood, this Chromebook looks set to shake up the affordable ChromeOS market.

