The Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Flex 3i is now available for purchase

At CES 2023 earlier this year, we got our hands on a new device from Lenovo that features the first of Intel’s new generation of small-core CPUs. The Alder Lake N-series from Intel represents more than a simple departure from the company’s historical naming scheme. New architecture, more cores and higher frequencies just to name a few and these new CPUs could potentially reshape what we expect from a laptop with an entry-level processor.

Our early hands on with Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 3i has proven out this new generation of CPU and even with only 4GB of RAM, the Intel N100 gets around very well. While this Chromebook isn’t going to hang with something like the HP Dragonfly Pro, this little processor is light years ahead of small core CPUs from just a few years ago and that’s a great thing for consumers. Alder Lake opens the door for manufacturers to make budget-friendly devices that aren’t garbage.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Flex 3i is a prime example of what OEMs can do when they combine solid build quality and the power of Intel’s new Alder Lake CPUs. Lenovo brings a 12.2″ WUXGA touch screen to this versatile 2-in-1 and has given us a wallet-friendly Chromebook that’s powerful enough for that average consumer’s day to day work and play. This week, the Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Flex 3i is finally available and you can pick one up at Best Buy for only $349. I’m sure this Chromebook will go on sale in the near future but for this price, you’re getting a very solid laptop. See the new Flex 3i at the link below.