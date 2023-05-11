Get it while it’s hot: The Sparkling Black HP Dragonfly Pro is back in stock

The uncontested King of Chromebooks, in our humble opinion, has been one of the most difficult laptops to actually get your hands on since it debuted back in March. At best, one of the two models becomes available for purchase for short stints of two days or even less. Each morning, I check HP’s website to see if the ultra-premium Chromebook has made its return and most days, I am disappointed. Today, however, this was not the case.

Just a couple of hours ago, both the Ceramic White and Sparkling Black models of the Dragonfly Pro were available for purchase but the former was listed as only having two in stock. It didn’t take long for those to go by the wayside. It is now, once again, sold out. The Sparkling Black SKU, however, is still available for purchase with a shipping date of 6/23. An awful lead time but it is clear that HP is having trouble keeping up with the demand of this amazing Chromebook. It is unclear if this is due to HP underestimating inventory needs or this Chromebook is simply that hot of an item. I love to think that it’s the latter but we’ll have to hit up our friends at HP to see if that’s the case.

Anyway, you can get your hands on the proconsumer HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook if you have a cool $999 to spend and you don’t mind waiting more than a month to get it. Regardless, HP is the only game in town if you’re trying to buy the Dragonfly and this model will likely sell out just as quickly as it has in previous weeks. So, place your order now or you’ll be stuck waiting even longer to score the best Chromebook on the market.