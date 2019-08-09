The Chrome Cast 20: New Pixel 4 Leaks, Stadia Connect, and Wi-Fi 6

As always, there’s a ton to talk about in the Chrome and Google universe this week, but we’re focused in a few key things. First up, we’re talking about the latest leaks surrounding the Pixel 4 that include a 90hz display, 6GB of RAM, and a possible DSLR-like camera attachment for the king of camera phones.

We also spend some time talking about the next Stadia Connect coming soon and some of the ways that players will interact with the entire experience once it becomes available. Finally, we spend some time discussing Wi-Fi 6, why it matters and when you can expect to see the benefits of it in real life. Oh yeah, we also take a few minutes to talk through the addition of Virtual Desks in Chrome OS 77 Dev Channel and how it actually feels to use this new feature to get stuff done.

