The Chrome Cast 213: Galaxy Unpacked makes us long for a new Samsung Chromebook

This week on The Chrome Cast, we spend quite a bit of time talking through the latest Unpacked event from Samsung. On February 1st, Samsung took the wraps off their new phones – the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra – and a few other interesting new products as well.

In the midst of those other products was a new Windows laptop called the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, and that impressive device caused a bit of a stir here in the Chrome Unboxed offices. While it had little to do with any of us wanting to buy this new laptop, the introduction and attention to detail in the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra absolutely had us all wishing Samsung would get back in the high-end Chromebook game.

