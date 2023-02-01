How to watch the 2023 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event live

Today is the day that Samsung will reveal the phones we all know are coming. At the 2023 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event – the first live one from Samsung in quite some time – we already have a good idea what the company is planning to announce. While we clearly don’t have all the final details of what should be the official arrival of the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra, most of the big news has been leaked or teased already.

Additionally, it looks like Samsung will at least unveil one or more new Windows laptops under the Galaxy Book name, but we’ll just wait on the actual announcement before talking too much more about that. There are speculations that a new tablet and new earbuds could show up, too, but those are just guesses at this point. The star of the show will undoubtedly be the phones, and as I stated in our article about Galaxy Phone reservations; it statistically stands to reason that many of you regularly on our site have a Samsung phone in your pocket. So if it is of importance to you, it is important to us, too.

Where to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event

Few tech events garner the attention of the larger media these days, but Samsung’s Unpacked announcements capture the news in a big way. Even more so than Apple or Google, Samsung really knows how to put on a show for their product announcements, so even if you are only moderatley interested, it’s usually worth tuning in to see what Samsung has up their sleeves.

There are a few ways to watch the even live at 1PM EST today, and they are each quite simple. The easiest and most-preferred way is to just bookmark this page and come back here to watch it. The live stream is embedded below so you don’t have to go anywhere else to find it.

Apart from that, you can head to the actual Samsung YouTube channel to watch or go directly to Samsung.com as well. Either of those options will get you to the same feed that we’ve embedded here, so feel free to go either of those routes as well. And once you choose, grab some popcorn or a snack: Samsung’s events can be a bit long.

After the event, we’ll put together a post about the phones announced, perhaps lament the fact that they haven’t put out a quality Chromebook in a few years, and make sure you now all the places to buy that new Galaxy S23 if you have your eyes on one. For me, I’m thinking about getting one just to be a bit more plugged in to the Samsung world as it relates to Chromebooks moving forward. As much as I love my Pixel 7 Pro, I also fully understand that Samsung is here to stay, so I might as well get reacquainted, right?

