Samsung’s Galaxy S23 event is soon and you can reserve your phone before it starts

As a Chromebook-first organization, we don’t talk that much about phones outside of the Pixel line. Over time, we’ve expanded to hardware other than Chromebooks, but that also largely stays within the bounds of Google-related products like the Nest Hub, Nest Audio, or other stuff found on the Google Store. Just the other day, however, I was struck with a bit of a revelation, and that is precisely why we’re sharing this news about upcoming Samsung phones.

While not always the case, it is fairly common that Chromebook users are also Android users. Again, this isn’t the rule, but it is far from the exception. Though we all prefer Pixel phones here at Chrome Unboxed, there’s simply no denying the brand loyalty, market share, and general appeal of Samsung’s Galaxy phones. Aside from Apple and iPhone, Samsung and Galaxy represent the most well-known phone brand in the world.

And though Samsung still has their own take on how Android gets delivered to the end user, it is still Android at the end of the day, and it stands to reason that if most Chromebook users keep an Android device in their pocket, the statistics dictate that phone likely has a Samsung logo on the back of it. So, with that in mind, when big news hits about these phones that could be important to our readers, we want to share it. This is one of those times.

Reservations and Pre-orders

With the Unpacked 2023 even in just a couple days from now (1PM EST on Wednesday, February 1st), Samsung has reservations open for the upcoming devices that will be announced. While still not telling us exactly what devices we’ll see, Samsung fans likely know by now that the company’s early spring event is generally used to show off the latest Galaxy S devices.

This year, the expectation is for a trio of phones (Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra) and at least a new, high-end Windows laptop dubbed the Galaxy Book Ultra. Other items that could emerge include new Galaxy Buds (a bit unlikely) and perhaps a new Galaxy Tab or two. It’s all really speculation at this point outside the phone releases, so if you are holding out for anything other than the Galaxy S23, S23+ or S23 Ultra, a reservation may not be for you.

For what it’s worth, it doesn’t cost anything to get your reservation in, so if you are even slightly inclined to buy one of Samsung’s latest phones, you can get entered in this reservation and be sure you’ll get your hands on one right away. Samsung is even throwing in a $50 store credit for those who participate, but that credit is only applied to future purchases. Still, it’s a nice bonus for a step that doesn’t require any real commitment or money from the user’s end.

Thankfully, Samsung is simply placing you in the queue to buy a new phone with this process, so you can wait until the live presentation to decide which one you’ll go for. For those looking to add an S-Pen experience to their lives, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the likely choice. For those wanting to keep the phone to a reasonable size and still get the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 internals, the Galaxy S23 or S23+ might be the better (and more affordable) option. Either way, getting your reservation in is pretty simple and a great way to ensure you’ll be among the first to get your hands on the latest phones from Samsung.

Newsletter Signup