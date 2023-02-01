Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23/S23+ and S23 Ultra

The all-new Samsung Galaxy S23 family is officially out of the bag and preorders are live for all three models of Samsung’s latest premium handset. As usual, Samsung has launched a standard handset in the Galaxy 23, a 23+ model and of course, the Galaxy 23 Ultra. All three models offer the same four color options. You have your choice of Phantom Black, Cream, Lavender, or Green. The latter of those caught my eye as it is a very dark, muted green and I am a fan. Anyway, I haven’t had a chance to get my hands on the new Galaxy S23 but hopefully, we’ll have some hands-on impressions in the coming days.

While not a phone by Google, the Samsung Galaxy line of phones lends a significant amount of influence to the entire Android ecosystem. As a matter of fact, Google’s own Hiroshi Lockheimer took the stage at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event to take part in the announcement. Besides, we know that many of our readers rock Samsung and appreciate the coverage. For those of you who have already decided to pull the trigger on Samsung’s latest smartphone, I’m simply here to point you in the best direction to place your preorder. Each major carrier, Samsung, and even Best Buy are offering exclusive deals, discounts, and, promotions on the Galaxy phones and we wouldn’t want you to miss out on any additional savings. So, here’s a look at where you can preorder the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones and what discounts are being offered on each device.

Samsung Galaxy S23

The “base model.” This S23 may be the entry-level phone in the family but it is by no means basic. It rocks the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that is tweaked specifically for Galaxy phones and has all the features found in the larger 23+ with the only big differences being the starting storage of 128GB, smaller 6.1″ screen, and a slightly slower 25W charging speed compared to the 45W speed of the S23+. Again, nothing basic about this device and I can imagine that many will want it based solely on its smaller size.

The Galaxy S23 has a starting price of $859 but as you’d expect, you can get one for as little as nothing when you trade in an eligible device with select carriers. Obviously, you can go directly to your carrier’s website to see what’s available but Samsung is making it easier than ever to upgrade by allowing you to upgrade directly from the Galaxy preorder website. Not only will you get the same great trade-in/upgrade deals, you can pick up some extra bonuses in the form of Samsung credit of $50 or more to use for whatever accessories you want from the Samsung Shop. Samsung and select carriers are throwing in a storage upgrade to 265GB at no extra cost for a limited time.

You can get the Galaxy S23 for zero dollars with an eligible trade but T-Mobile is also offering the phone for free when you add a line to an eligible plan. Verizon customers can qualify for a free Galaxy Watch 5/Watch 5 Pro and Galaxy Tab S7 FE with an eligible purchase. Best Buy is offering similar trade-in and upgrade discounts but preordering there will also score you a $100 Best Buy gift card. You can find both preorder options below.

Samsung Galaxy S23+

The Galaxy S23+ brings similar specs to the party as the S23 but upgrades the base storage to 256GB and increases the charging speed to 45W. It is also equipped with a larger 6.6″ display and beefy 4,700-mAh battery. The Galaxy S23+ starts at a cool $999 but you can get up to $800 off when you add a new line with T-Mobile or you can get one for free when you trade in an eligible device with most major carriers. As with the S23, you can grab those in-house credits when you buy from Samsung or you can grab the $100 gift card if you go through Best Buy. You can also upgrade to the 512GB of storage for free at Samsung during the preorder period.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The big daddy of the bunch, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is an entirely different beast than its smaller siblings. Along with its 6.8″ display, the Ultra packs a built-in S-pen stylus, 200MP primary camera, 10x and 3x optical zoom, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The Ultra also has the ability to drop the framerates all the way down to 1 Hz which should aid in saving battery when you’re not utilizing the display for anything intensive. In all honesty, I half expected the S23 Ultra to start around $1,400 but Samsung surprised me with a base model MSRP of only $1,200. You can get between $800 and $1,000 off the 512GB model of the Ultra through T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T. Like the S23/S23+, Samsung is offering in-store credits but the Ultra gets you $120 towards some new gear or accessories. You can preorder from Samsung or your carrier. Best Buy is also taking preorders and tossing in that $100 gift card for your trouble. All three models will start shipping on February 17th.