The Chrome Cast 21: Pixel 4, ‘Atlas’, Google’s Upcoming Event, and more on Stadia

So much has happened in the last week since our last podcast, so we’re only focusing in on the big stuff. With Google leaking out more details on the upcoming Pixel 4 and its new face unlock and Motion Sense tech, we’re talking about the implications for Chromebooks, starting with ‘Atlas’ at the upcoming Google hardware event.

We also spend quite a bit of time discussing new updates on Stadia, a probable Stadia Connect in the next few weeks, and a handful of questions around how the whole thing will work for users who only have a Chromecast Ultra, the Stadia controller and a TV. Thanks for listening!

