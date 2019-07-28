Google’s next Stadia Connect teased in ad, coming soon with more details

In a Reddit thread just a few days old, user sofaspy has posted a screenshot that showcases an ad that you may have begin seeing soon in your social media feeds if you’ve shown interest in the past, and the ad hints quite strongly that the next Stadia Connect could be soon: perhaps as soon as 3 weeks out.

For the uninitiated, Stadia is Google’s upcoming game streaming platform. Calling it just a game streaming service is a bit of a misnomer as Stadia is 100% it’s own platform, built by Google and available for game developers to build their games for. This won’t simply be Windows servers or a remotely connected XBOX for you to log into: Stadia is its own game platform with its own set of specs and unique abilities that games can take advantage of. Consider it your console that can be accessed in multiple places by multiple devices like Chromebooks, laptops, Chromecasts, and phones.

Stadia Connect is the branding tied to the announcement platform for Stadia. We’ve only had one Stadia Connect so far, and it answered a ton of looming questions that existed after the original announcement back at GDC in March of 2019. After just over three months past that announcement, Google held the first Stadia Connect in June where they presented pricing, game selection, and the ability to pre-order the paid version of the service via the Founder’s Edition. You can learn more about that here if you like.

We’ve all assumed we’d have at least one more Stadia Connect before the November launch of Stadia, and it looks like it could be in just a few short weeks from now. There’s already been an AMA over on Reddit just over a week ago where many questions were answered, but Stadia Connect gives Stadia the chance to unveil a few new things in a more controlled way and provide a bit of hype for the platform at the same time. Watch a bit of that last Stadia Connect I dropped in above. It is just fun to watch.

What we’re seeing in this ad is pretty clear. The next Stadia Connect will be sooner than we think. Check out this promoted post that is showing up on the web right now:

This is a direct quote from the aforementioned Reddit AMA, but the fact that it was then bundled into an ad (promoted post) by Stadia tells me that the folks over at Stadia didn’t want us to lose that little tidbit in the noise of all the other Stadia news that came from that AMA. While in the context of the AMA, the comment “sooner than you think” is taken as just a cheeky response, it seems Stadia Connect will in fact be coming quite a bit sooner than many are expecting.

Looking around the Reddit post that contained the screen grab of this promoted post, there is a thought that perhaps Stadia Connect will happen sometime around Gamescom, a massive gaming expo in Cologne, Germany that happens to be kicking off in just over 3 weeks from now. It stands to reason that Stadia could choose this massive gathering to promote themselves a bit and leverage the Stadia Connect platform to rejuvenate the hype that is needed to sustain interest as we edge closer and closer to November’s launch time frame.

Either way, we’re getting extremely excited about Stadia being only a few months away, giving those of us who use Chromebooks on a daily basis a legit way to enjoy some gaming on the go without the need of another piece of hardware or a bulky laptop. Stadia Connect, whenever it ends up happening, will only serve to stoke that fire. When we hear official news and a date, we’ll be sure to get out a post confirming when you can watch the next Stadia Connect.