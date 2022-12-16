The Chrome Cast 207: 2022 Gear of the Year and a new need for Google’s Pixelbook

This week on The Chrome Cast, we start the discussion by talking through some of the entries on our yearly Gear of the Year Gift Guide. There are items on the list from Chromebooks to phones to earbuds to coffee makers, so if you are scrambling for a last-minute gift idea, there could be something there to spark the imagination.

For the rest of our time, we discuss the real need that exists for Google to put out a cost-effective Pixelbook to address the general malaise that has overtaken the low-end of the Chromebook market. With Pixelbooks launched in the past to light the way for Chromebook manufacturers in all sorts of ways, it is perhaps time for Google to do the same with a Surface Laptop SE-like, affordable, considered Pixelbook to showcase what is possible in an enjoyable, affordable Chromebook.

