Our favorite gear that we actually used in 2022

It’s that time of the year again when we take look at some of our favorite gear that the staff here at Chrome Unboxed has been enjoying this year. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for that techy person on your list or want to treat yourself, this list has you covered with tech gifts, gadgets, and more ranging from some small, inexpensive items to some high-priced gear too. Everything included on this list has been hand-selected by the Chrome Unboxed staff and has either been used by us or is on our wish list for 2022.

Google Pixel Watch While Google’s Pixel Watch may not go toe-to-toe with the Apple Watch, it is a solid first effort and a device that everyone here at the office absolutely loves using. The build is gorgeous, the performance is solid, and the usefulness is impressive. If you’re looking for the best watch with your Pixel Phone, look no further. Shop on Chrome Shop Google Pixel Buds Pro The Pixel Buds Pro are an exciting set of wireless earbuds, giving you rock-solid ANC and transparency modes while working seamlessly with Pixel phones and other Android devices, too. They come with wireless charging, EQ options, spatial audio (coming soon), and more for a reasonable price. Shop on Chrome Shop

Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro For the second iteration of the Tensor SoC from Google, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are shining examples of a company really catching their stride with phone hardware. While we all loved the Pixel 6 series, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro take everything to the next level and have been favorites around the office since their launch. Shop on Chrome Shop JBL Quantum TWS Earbuds If you’re looking for a pair of gaming wireless earbuds, look no further than the JBL Quantum TWS Earbuds. Using a USB-C dongle that fits in the case, these earbuds create a 2.4GHz connection that is extremely low latency. They also feature Fast Pair and Google Assistant along with excellent noise canceling and transparency modes. Shop on Chrome Shop

One by Wacom Perfect for students taking notes or creatives who like to sketch. Throw this portable graphics tablet in your laptop bag and plug it in on the fly for better precision. Sometimes, the best tool for the job just isn’t a mouse! Buy from Best Buy Pluggable Chromebook Docking Station Extend your Chromebook’s display for maximum productivity at home or in the office. If you’ve been constricted to one screen for all of these years, then experiencing ChromeOS across a larger workspace simply can’t be explained – it’s something you have to feel to appreciate. Buy from Walmart

GameSir X2 controller An ergonomic telescopic gamepad for your Pixel or Android phone. Play retro or mobile games wherever you are without needing to invest in a dedicated handheld. Cloud gaming with AAA titles on 5G is better with hardware buttons, and that’s just a fact. Buy from Walmart Pixel Buds A-Series These earbuds can still be found for a great price if you can’t afford the Pros. Gone are the days of insane audio cutouts on a jog or in the coffee shop. If you don’t have the cash for the Pro version, the A-Series will serve you well. Shop on Chrome Shop

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 Whether you’re reading on Google Play Books or Amazon Kindle, taking notes with Squid, Google Cursive, or Keep, or sketching on Artflow Studio, the Duet 3 is an improvement on its predecessor, and shouldn’t be overlooked. If you aren’t feeling happy with the first generation of the device and would like something smaller than the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5, the new Duet 3 is worth its weight in chrome. Shop on Chrome Shop LG 34” Ultrawide Monitor Most people are more productive with larger-screen real estate and not necessarily a dual monitor setup. This monitor is wide enough that you can fit two Chrome windows side by side to fully use without having to switch back and forth. Buy from Best Buy

Logitech MX Master 3 This mouse features an extremely comfortable ergonomic design and the flexibility to program its buttons to do pretty much anything you need with the Logi Options software (if using macOS or Windows). Buy from Walmart Logitech MX Keys Mini Just like the MX Master 3 mouse, you can program the functions keys on this keyboard using the Logi Options software (if using macOS or Windows). This keyboard is also compact and the keys are backlit, have good travel, and just the right amount of clickiness. Buy from Walmart

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 An underrated product for sure, the Stream Deck is fantastic for getting things done quickly and efficiently. The Stream Deck software on Windows and macOS gives you the flexibility to program all the buttons to perform tasks such as controlling your lights, your video editor, or any software that supports hotkeys. It also integrates very well with popular smart products such as Hue lights, OBS, and of course Elgato’s own family of products. Buy from Best Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones It can be a real struggle to concentrate if there is too much noise around, but these headphones cancel out background noise to help you focus on your daily tasks. These headphones blend advanced noise canceling with exceptional sound quality and a range of smart features for an fantastic listening experience. Buy from Best Buy

Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) Intelligent, always-on monitoring in a handy doorbell that’s perfect for anyone that loves Google-y products. The battery-powered doorbell offers up-to 6 months of use on a single charge or you can wire it to your existing doorbell setup for uninterrupted use with no need to charge. Buy from Best Buy Google Nest Cam 2nd Gen (Battery) The new Nest Camera is by far the best security camera we’ve used. With no need for a wired solution, our battery-powered camera lasts months on end and has faithfully done its job, alerting us when strangers enter the building. Buy from Best Buy

Platinum SD Card Reader An absolute go-to SD card reader. The size of a pack of gum, the Platinum memory card reader fits in a pocket and offers SD and MicroSD card slots as well as a USB-A and USB-C port with handy dust covers on each end. You won’t want to leave home without it. Buy from Best Buy Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 The ultimate versatility device. The Duet 5’s crisp OLED display and light tablet form factor is perfect for content consumption while the included keyboard makes it a formidable productivity device at home or on the go. Shop on Chrome Shop

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 w/ Google Assistant This is a favorite smart display for the nightstand. The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 gives you all the Assistant features you need while also charging your phone and watch. All the smarts of an Assistant display without the clutter. Buy from Best Buy Chromecast HD w/ Google TV Budget-friendly, versatile and discrete. Unless you’re all-in on 4K content, the HD Chromecast w/Google TV is the only streaming stick you need to corral all your streaming content in one place. With curated content suggestions and an intuitive interface, the HD Chromecast is a great addition to any TV and it will only set you back $30. Shop on Chrome Shop

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook The ultimate ChromeOS convertible. The HP Elite Dragonfly offers everything that ChromeOS has to offer. Ultra-premium build quality, beautiful display, powerful internals and a segment-exclusive haptic trackpad. We’ve all loved using this Chromebook around the office. Buy from HP Penoval USI Pen Of all the USI pens out in the market, the latest stylus from Penoval is our favorite. It is modern, rechargeable, has a great, solid pen tip, and it comes equipped with an eraser up top that seems to work extremely well with just about every app and Chromebooks we’ve tested. Buy from Penoval

Breville Barista Express For the coffee snob on your list, the Breville Barista Express is the perfect home or office espresso machine. A simple and reliable machine that will pull a perfect shot every time. Buy from Best Buy AndaSeat Chair If you work from a desk, chances are you are constantly in a seated position, and that means you need a great chair. AndaSeat makes some of the best out there and they likely even have a style that suits your needs, too. Buy from AndaSeat

Fresh Roasted Coffee Chrome Unboxed Edition Fresh Roasted Coffee has simply been a revelation for our office. With coffee that completely rivals our own in-house roasts at the same price as unroasted green coffee, the move to using Fresh Roasted Coffee has saved us both money and time and we love it. This custom Chrome Unboxed edition is our favorite roast that we drink daily here at the CUHQ, Anniversary Blend. Buy from Chrome Unboxed Garmin Approach R10 Whether you are looking to get more stats out on the range or set up a simple, indoor golf simulator, the Garmin Approach R10 is your simplest path to that goal. With this single radar launch monitor, you can get club path tracking, ball flight numbers, and more for just $599. Buy from Golf Galaxy

Epson 4K Projector If you want a solid, bright 4K projector without breaking the bank, Epson has you covered. While many 4K projectors get pretty expensive, this Epson Home Cinema 2350 is only $1099 on sale at this moment and provides a crisp, brilliant picture for movies, or – you know – a golf simulator. Buy from Best Buy Nest Hub Gen 2 The second-gen Nest Hub fixed one of the original’s biggest flaws: the sound. With a similar screen and hardware of the original, the Gen 2 Nest Hub brings a far better audio experience to the table and makes it even more of an all-around smart home centerpiece. Shop on Chrome Shop

Thule Backpack If you are looking for a backpack that will look as good on day 1000 as it does on day one, look no further than Thule. The Crossover backpack and DSLR camera backpack have been in use in our office for years and they still look brand new. Buy from Thule Logitech MX Anywhere 3 If you like the attention to detail found in the Logitech MX mouse series, but want something a bit more pocketable, the MX Anywhere 3 is your mouse. You get the same great buttons and magnetic scroll wheel in a much smaller overall package. Buy from Best Buy

HP Wireless Chromebook Keyboard Looking for a wireless Bluetooth keyboard for your Chromebook? Look no further than the HP Wireless Chromebook Keyboard. It has all the function keys in all the right places, great key travel, and a small, bag-friendly design. Buy from HP StarTech Dock If you are in the market for a USB-C docking solution for a ChromeOS device, the StarTech Dock is a certified Works With Chromebook docking station that should handle all your needs, including charging. Just plug it in and you’ll be connected to whatever you need. Buy from StarTech