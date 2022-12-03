The Chrome Cast 205: Picking our favorite Chromebooks of 2022

This week on The Chrome Cast, our discussion revolves almost completely around our picks for Best Chromebooks of 2022. We just recently published a video and post rounding all these devices up, so you should definitely hit the show notes and watch that. For the podcast, we list those devices, but each of us choose two of our most favorite Chromebooks of the year and explain why they made the list. It’s a fun episode and is a great reminder that at this point in 2022, there are a ton of great devices to choose from if you are looking for a new Chromebook.

