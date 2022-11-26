The Chrome Cast 203: MediaTek Kompanio 528 Chromebooks, Framework, and Lenovo’s Gaming Chromebook

This week on The Chrome Cast, we spend the first part of the show talking about the crazy deals happening all over the place this week, how you can score some of those (hint: get subscribed to our deals newsletter), and why affordable Chromebooks are getting so interesting. With the Kompanio 520/528 SoCs set to hit the market, MediaTek clearly sees the writing on the wall that the mid-range/affordable Chromebook segments are the ones on the rise, and we don’t think that will change anytime soon.

For the second half of the show, we discuss my early thoughts on the new Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition as we finally have it in the office and just recently published our unboxing and first impressions. We’ve also recently received the new Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook in the office that competes toe-to-toe with the excellent Acer Chromebook 516 GE, and now that it is fully available and on sale already, there’s an interesting battle that will begin in the ‘gaming’ Chromebook space.

Links

This episode is brought to you by Fresh Roasted Coffee. To check it out, go to https://chromeunboxed.com/coffee/ and use the discount code UNBOXED for 15% off your initial purchase!

This episode is also brought to you by NordVPN. CLICK HERE to try it out and get 2 years for $3.29 per month.

Newsletter Signup