Win one of 5 Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebooks

We’re just finishing our giveaway to celebrate 6,000 subscribers on our all-new Chromecast YouTube channel but we’re not stopping there. The holidays are upon us and we want to give you a chance at getting a shiny new Chromebook for you or that special someone. I mean, seriously. What’s better than a new Chromebook for Christmas? How about 5?

This go-round, you can get your name in the pot to win one of five awesome Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebooks. This 11th Gen Intel convertible has long been one of our favorite devices thanks to its incredible balance of premium features and budget-friendly price tag. With a 13.3″ display, a powerful 11th Gen Intel CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, the Lenovo Flex 5i would make a great Chromebook for casual users and business types alike. Here’s a look at what the premium Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook has to offer.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i key specs

Chrome OS

11th-gen Intel Core i3

8GB RAM

128GB eMMC storage

13.3″ FullHD IPS touch display @ 250 nits

720p webcam with privacy shade

2 x USB-C

1 x USB-A

MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

Wi-fi 6 & Bluetooth 5

USI compatible

AUE date June 2029

2-in-1 convertible form-factor

Android and Linux app ready

To get your name in that hat to win one of these great devices, we’re giving you up to thirty-three entries. Why? Because we love giving stuff away to our awesome readers! Enter below to win and on December 12th, we will draw five lucky winners. If your name is picked, you could have your brand-new Chromebook in hand before Santa slides down the chimney. Don’t forget to sign up for our Promo and Giveaways newsletter because we have more stuff and we want you to have it. GOOD LUCK!

Newsletter Signup