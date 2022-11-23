The Chrome Cast 202: Chatting new Kompanio SoCs for entry-level Chromebooks with MediaTek’s Victor Tyan

Today on The Chrome Cast Podcast, we have a special in-person interview episode with Victor Tyan from MediaTek. I was recently out in Sonoma, California for the MediaTek Executive Summit and Victor was kind enough to sit down with me to chat about the announcement of the company’s next-gen Kompanio SoCs for entry-level Chromebooks: the Kompanio 520 and 528.

In this conversation, we dig into the details of the new processors, but Victor also shares some thoughts on the entire Kompanio lineup, the company’s focus on sustainability, the education market, and how MediaTek came up with the name Kompanio. It was so much fun to do an in-person interview and I hope that you enjoy it!

As part of this series with MediaTek, we also did an interview with Adam King where we cover the HP Chromebook x360 13b announcement that includes the Kompanio 1200 processor that is in the 1000 series – or “Best” tier – of their processors. We also chat about trends in the Chromebook space, detachable Chromebooks, and the Roadmap for the Kompanio series in Chromebooks moving forward. You can check out that interview here.

Links

This episode is also brought to you by Fresh Roasted Coffee. To check it out, CLICK HERE and use the discount code UNBOXED for 15% off your initial purchase!

This episode is also brought to you by NordVPN. CLICK HERE to try it out and get 2 years for $3.29 per month.

Newsletter Signup