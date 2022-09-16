The Chrome Cast 192: What’s next after Pixelbook for Chromebooks

In what is a bit of a sad episode, we spend most of our time this week discussing the recent news that Google has chosen to shut down the team responsible for the Pixelbook. It seems there was one on the way, but Google has done what Google does and changed trajectory a bit in the midst of labor cuts and reassignments all around.

There’s hope, however, that strategic partnerships and new life can come from this move as Google’s first-party Chromebooks have never been constant staples in the ChromeOS market over the years. Generally, the Pixelbooks have existed to urge the market in a particular direction, and with OEMs finding their Chromebook-building stride in 2022, there’s just no need for a Pixelbook right now. Even if we all really want one.

