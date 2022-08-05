The Chrome Cast 185: ChromeOS tablets, Google’s fall hardware event, and the Pixel Notepad

This week on The Chrome Cast, we are a bit all over the place. Our primary discussion in the first half revolves around the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook, ChromeOS tablets, and whether the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 or Duet 5 is the better tablet experience.

In the second half of the show, we delve into the recent news surrounding Google’s upcoming fall hardware event and the fact that it looks very likely that we’ll see it happen in the first week of October this time around. At that event, we know the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will make an appearance alongside the Pixel Watch, but what about the Pixel Notepad? With new Pixel Camera features coming just for the Pixel Notepad, maybe its arrival is sooner than we expect.

