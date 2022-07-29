The Chrome Cast 184: Pixel Buds Pro thoughts, ChromeOS 104 UI updates

This week on The Chrome Cast, we stay pretty focused on two things: the arrival of the Pixel Buds Pro and the big updates on the way for ChromeOS. For the Pixel Buds Pro, we have a full video with initial impressions and thoughts on Google’s new earbuds, and the early reactions are very positive. With an absolute slew of great features and the correction of previous Pixel Buds mistakes, these new earbuds are a fantastic addition to the Pixel Portfolio.

For the second half of the show, we focus in on the upcoming changes to ChromeOS that Google highlighted on The Keyword, including better customizations, dark/light themes (finally) and a new video editor for Google Photos slated to hit Chromebooks first. The new features are sweet looking and the small tweaks to things like the app launcher and notifications area are starting to make ChromeOS feel more cohesive and polished all around.

