Get a $50 gift card when you buy a Pixel 6a

Today’s the big day! Google started shipping out the Pixel 6a this week and some lucky shoppers, like our own Johanna Romero, have already received their shiny new mid-range smartphone. If you pre-ordered your Tensor-powered Pixel 6a, you likely took advantage of the free Pixel Buds A-series earbuds that Google was throwing in when you purchased from eligible retailers.

Pixel 6a First Impressions

If you missed the pre-order, weren’t interested in the Pixel Buds A-series, or were simply waiting for some reviews to drop, your time has arrived. You can order Google’s mid-range Pixel 6a and score a $50 gift card from select retailers or nab a $50 credit to the Google Store. The best part is that you may not have to wait to get your hands on your new #MadebyGoogle Pixel 6a. Select Best Buy and Target stores have the phone in stock and ready to go. Don’t forget, you can still pick up the Pixel 6a for free or deeply discounted through select carriers if you’re looking to add a line or upgrade.

It appears that this promo is happening at all the authorized Google retailers that carry the Pixel 6a. The one you choose really depends on how quickly you want to get your new phone and which type of gift card you’d like to receive. For Target, Best Buy, and Amazon, you’ll get a $50 gift card that can be used for anything sold from the respective stores. Google is doing a similar promo with a $50 credit to the Google Store which pares down the options of what you can buy with your fifty bucks. Either way, it scores you an awesome mid-range Google phone and $50 to grab some accessories or whatever else you may find while you’re shopping. You can find all the buying options over on The Chrome Shop at the link below.