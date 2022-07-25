Pixel Super Fans can take $20 off when you pre-order Google’s Pixel Buds Pro

Google’s latest TWS earbuds haven’t even hit shelves and Google is already offering a discount to select users. Pixel Superfans is an ever-growing Facebook community created for lovers of all things Pixel. As part of the community, the 30K+ members enjoy exclusive perks and a place where all Superfans can get to know each other a little better, participate in Q&As and even share insights with the folks from Google.

Welcome to the Pixel Superfans Community! 👋 Happy to have you here. We were inspired to create this community because we know you love Pixel as much as we do, and we wanted to create a space where we could get to know each other. Once you join, you’ll get access to special perks all in one place, get to know other Superfans, participate in our exclusive events and share what matters to you.

One example of some cool Superfan perks was the Pixel 6 Pro socks and stickers that Google sent out last year. The latest perk comes in the form of an exclusive discount on the recently launched Pixel Buds Pro earbuds. One of our colleagues shared with us an email that contained the news and an exclusive promo code that will knock $20 off when you preorder the ANC Pixel Buds Pro from the Google Store.

Superfans email from Google

I am not a member of the Superfans group but Robby is and he has yet to see the email come through. It’s likely that they will roll out in chunks but you’ll want to make sure you check your spam and promotions folders if you’re a Superfan looking for this discount. If you’re not a Superfan, yet, you can apply to join the Facebook group here or fill out the Google form at this link.

The Pixel Buds Pro went up for preorder last Friday and are slated to start shipping on the 28th. You’ll likely be able to grab a pair from your local Best Buy and hopefully select carriers after Friday but the jury’s still out on whether or not Google has finally stepped up its game in the wireless earbud arena. Stay tuned for our thoughts as soon as we can get our hands on a pair and do a full review.