The Chrome Cast 181: Next-generation Snapdragon Chromebooks are on the way

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin the show by discussing multiple new commits that have shown up in the Snapdragon-powered Chromebook space. We now have eyes on development boards with the Snapdragon 8cx, 8cx Gen 2, and 7c+ Gen 3 inside, meaning there’s a lot of interesting ARM-powered Chromebook news in the works over the next few months.

For the second part of the show, we explore the recent developments with ChromeOS Flex coming out of the early stages and becoming generally available for all users. With this move, we now have 400 certified laptops that work with ChromeOS Flex and the list keeps growing. Along with this, we also discuss the fact that Steam games are now working (in Alpha, still) on 12th-gen Intel Chromebooks.

