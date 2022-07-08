The Chrome Cast 178: New Chromebooks hitting store shelves left and right

This week on The Chrome Cast, it’s an episode all about hardware. From the review of the excellent, new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 to the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5601, and Lenovo ThinkPad C14 Chromebook all showing up for sale this week, there’s a lot going on in the mid-high-end ChromeOS space right now. While the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 has absolutely impressed everyone in the office, it faces stiff competition from these other devices that have shown up on store shelves in the past few days.

Additionally, we discuss the new arrival of AMD’s Mendocino APUs in the Chromium Repositories. These new chips were officially announced back at Computex in May and bring a combo of decent performance, fanless designs, and great battery life with more than 10 hours on a charge.

