The Chrome Cast 174: ChromeOS 103 features, gaming Chromebooks, and an HP Dragonfly

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin the show by talking about gaming performance on the Steam Deck and how that can inform us a bit on what we should expect in the future from gaming-focused Chromebooks and Steam. On that note, we also found evidence of an Nvidia GPU-powered Chromebook in development, officially moving us into the era of expecting the first, true gaming Chromebook.

The second half of the show is dominated by the new features arriving with the latest ChromeOS 103 update. With recent photos from your Android phone in Phone Hub, Fast Pair for accessories, Nearby Share for Wi-Fi access, and the new Screencast feature, there’s a lot to unpack as we discuss the biggest update to ChromeOS in the past few months.

