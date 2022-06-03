The Chrome Cast 171: Robby loves the Pixel 6 Pro and MSI joins the Chromebox “game”

This week on The Chrome Cast, we dive into why Robby has come full circle and fallen in love with the Pixel 6 Pro. Despite the many high-end options on the market, the Pixel line has an intangible appeal and the 6 Pro is simply the best overall phone that Google has ever made.

From there, we dive into some interesting new hardware from the ChromeOS front. ARM appears to be making a move to break free from the budget-minded segment of Chromebooks and soon, we may see ARM-powered Chromebases that rival the current devices like the HP Chromebase 22 All-In-One. Last but not least, it looks like a PC gaming giant may have just joined the ChromeOS playground. Little details are available but MSI appears to be working on a 12th Gen Intel Chromebox and that’s exciting news for ChromeOS power users and gamers alike.

