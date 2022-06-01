Two more 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake Chromeboxes are in development

Just yesterday we broke the news that a new family of MediaTek Kompanio 1380-powered Chromebases are in the works. In a similar vein, we are also waiting for the desktop counterpoint to the Chromebase in next-gen Chromeboxes with the latest Intel 12th-gen Alder Lake processors inside. Based on the reference board ‘Brask’, these new Chromeboxes could bring some serious power to the table for general users and power users alike.

Because they don’t have to deal with laptop details like displays, keyboards, trackpads, speakers, accelerometers, gyroscopes or other lid sensors, the development period for Chromeboxes can be quite abbreviated. Though we don’t have news of any of these ‘Brask’ devices hitting the market just yet, I’d assume we’ll see at least a couple of them by Q3 of 2022. Today, however, we’re adding a couple new devices to the tracking list in ‘Kuldax’ and ‘Voshyr’.

That now makes 5 total boards in the ‘Brask’ family if we count ‘Brask’ itself. As these things tend to go, we likely won’t see a device emerge from the main development board, but we still have at least 4 new Chromeboxes to look forward to at this point, making it likely that all the major players have one in the queue. The standouts in the space are Acer, ASUS, and CTL but HP is known to put out a Chromebox here and there, too. We’ll dig around a bit and see what we can discern about these new devices and will report back as we learn more.