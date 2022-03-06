On this latest episode of The Chrome Cast, we spend the bulk of the show discussing Lenovo’s new Chromebook lineup that was announced at MWC 2022. With meaningful updates to beloved Chromebooks like the Duet and Flex 5, Lenovo has put together a strong showing as we move into the second quarter of 2022 and the new Chromebook Duet 3 and Flex 5i are both big upgrades on already-great devices.

We also discussed Google’s upcoming hardware in the Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch that have now shown up at a US wireless provider in their inventory system. With 3 colors of each device now outed and storage numbers also revealed, we’re just waiting on the leak of the actual release date.

The Chrome Cast 154: Lenovo announces new Chromebooks at MWC 2022

