The Chrome Cast 154: Lenovo announces new Chromebooks at MWC 2022

On this latest episode of The Chrome Cast, we spend the bulk of the show discussing Lenovo’s new Chromebook lineup that was announced at MWC 2022. With meaningful updates to beloved Chromebooks like the Duet and Flex 5, Lenovo has put together a strong showing as we move into the second quarter of 2022 and the new Chromebook Duet 3 and Flex 5i are both big upgrades on already-great devices.
We also discussed Google’s upcoming hardware in the Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch that have now shown up at a US wireless provider in their inventory system. With 3 colors of each device now outed and storage numbers also revealed, we’re just waiting on the leak of the actual release date.
The Chrome Cast 154
Notable Links
- Lenovo debuts 11-inch Chromebook Duet and 12th Gen Intel Flex 5i
- Hands-on first impressions of the new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3
- Google Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a sighted in US cellular provider inventory
- Lenovo Flex 5i (2022) hands-on and initial impressions
- The Galaxy S22 fingerprint scanner makes Pixel 6 biometrics look like a joke
This episode is brought to you by Fresh Roasted Coffee. To check it out, go to https://chromeunboxed.com/coffee/ and use the discount code CHROMEUNBOXED for 15% off your initial purchase!
This episode is also brought to you by NordVPN.CLICK HERE to try it out and get 2 years for $3.29 per month.