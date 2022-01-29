The Chrome Cast 148: new details emerge on the Pixel Notepad and Pixel Watch

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin things by introducing our newest, soon-to-be employee: Andrew Johnson. He’s not technically on the team just yet, but we’re near getting him onboarded and we spend a few minutes letting all of you get to know him a bit better. Andrew will be helping us with video production specifically, so be on the lookout for more video content moving forward as we kick YouTube into the next gear here at Chrome Unboxed.

From there, we move on to talking through the newest leaks surrounding the Pixel Notepad and Pixel Watch. For the Notepad, that means we’re talking about the possible $1399 price tag and with the Pixel Watch, it means we’re discussing the rumored May 26th launch date.

Next, we talk through the recent findings that show RGB keyboards in the works for Chromebooks. This means Google and Chromebook manufacturers are really serious about gaming on Chrome OS and as we await the release of ‘Borealis’ – a.k.a. Steam on Chrome OS – it looks like Chromebook makers are getting things in line to take full advantage.

Finally, we discuss MediaTek’s new Kompanio chips for Chromebooks and the latest news that reveals the new ‘Boreal’ device – one we hoped was a high-end Chromecast with Google TV – will likely be a standard HD version at an even lower price. While its a bit of a bummer, it is probably a good move as we look at the current state of the market for streaming dongles.

This episode is sponsored by VIZOR, Chromebook and IT Asset Management Software for K-12 CLICK HERE to schedule a demo and get 20% off!

This episode is also brought to you by NordVPN. CLICK HERE to get 2 years of the best VPN service with 68% off for $3.71/month.