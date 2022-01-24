New Chromecast with Google TV will be budget-friendly and only stream in HD

So, do you remember that awesome, new Chromecast with Google TV that we reported on the other day? You know, the one that got you all excited for that we all hoped would end up being a higher-end device with more storage, and such? Well, I hate to be the one to crush your dreams, but don’t blame the messenger, okay? It turns out that the new device is actually going to target a lower price point, being more budget-friendly, and it will sacrifice a key feature in order to do so.

According to Reddit user u/LynelGuts, the standard Chromecast with Google TV that’s currently in stores is now sporting a “4K” sticker. The obvious implication here is that the newly released device will be HD-only. However, that’s not all – a new report from Protocol, which states they have a source close to Google and their plans for the product, corroborates the fact that it will max out at 1080p.

Protocol also states that it will have 2GB of RAM at most, and will be able to decode the AV1 video codec as previously speculated. Basically, all of this adds up to reveal that the new dongle and the current one will sort of act as the Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra on the market, with the current device, which has been out for a while now being the more powerful doppelganger.

It may seem odd at first that Google is releasing a piece of hardware that’s less powerful than its successor, but there are a few things you should keep in mind. First, just as with the Chromecast and the Chromecast Ultra, the current model with Google TV and the new ‘Boreal’ model will continue to co-exist alongside each other. Second, the new device will likely be priced to compete with Amazon and Roku’s budget-friendly offerings – around $40. While there’s no confirmation of this, it stacks up pretty nicely when you consider the price at which these two other companies are selling theirs.

We’re currently not sure when Google will come out and reveal the new Chromecast with Google TV, but it’s likely that it’s either some time in May during Google I/O 2022 when it’s rumored to reveal its Google Pixel Watch according to a new leak or some time in October during its next hardware event. If you are interested in a less expensive TV streaming dongle, let us know in the comments. I’m willing to bet that many of you were hoping the company went the opposite direction and decided to pack in more power and storage as the current model is way too restrictive.