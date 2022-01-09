The Chrome Cast 145: CES 2022 recap

This week on The Chrome Cast, we’re looking back at all the fun stuff we covered from CES 2022. While we couldn’t be at the show this year due to increased COVID activity and the omicron variant, all our meetings were able to be conducted in a virtual space and HP was even kind enough to send over a prototype of the new, amazing HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook that we were able to actually get a video produced for.

Additionally, Acer announced the world’s first MediaTek Kompanio 1380-powered Chromebook in the new Spin 513 and we are very much looking forward to getting our hands on it early next week. Along with that announcement, ASUS also surprised everyone by including a new Flip CX5 in a 16-inch, 16:10 variant that we’ll gather details on as time goes on. Add those Chromebook announcements to the slew of other fun, non-Google, non-Chromebook tech that was announced and there’s plenty to talk this week.

