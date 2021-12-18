The Chrome Cast 143: The Pixel Watch nears as Google Play Games comes to Windows

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin things on a somber note as we reflect a bit about the recent tornadoes that ravaged our home state of Kentucky. It’s been a rough time for many in our Commonwealth and we’ve put together a way for our audience – readers, YouTube viewers, and podcast listeners – to band together to try and help out a group in need that is near and dear to our hearts.

The rest of the show is on a much lighter note, however, as we discuss the most recent Pixel Watch leaks, the failed merger of Duo and Google Meet (and what that could end up meaning for Duo long-term), some new camera-related tricks coming to Chromebooks. We wrap up by discussing the huge news that Google Play Games is on the way for Windows on PC and the far-reaching effect this new Android games conduit could have on Chromebooks in the future.

