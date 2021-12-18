The Chrome Cast 143: The Pixel Watch nears as Google Play Games comes to Windows

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin things on a somber note as we reflect a bit about the recent tornadoes that ravaged our home state of Kentucky. It’s been a rough time for many in our Commonwealth and we’ve put together a way for our audience – readers, YouTube viewers, and podcast listeners – to band together to try and help out a group in need that is near and dear to our hearts.
The rest of the show is on a much lighter note, however, as we discuss the most recent Pixel Watch leaks, the failed merger of Duo and Google Meet (and what that could end up meaning for Duo long-term), some new camera-related tricks coming to Chromebooks. We wrap up by discussing the huge news that Google Play Games is on the way for Windows on PC and the far-reaching effect this new Android games conduit could have on Chromebooks in the future.
NOTABLE LINKS
- Join us in helping relief efforts for tornado ravaged areas in Kentucky
- Your Chromebook may soon automatically dim and lock when you walk away from it
- Google Duo’s future uncertain as plans to merge it with Meet were unsuccessful
- Pixel Watch feels near as new Wear OS 3 watch faces with Fitbit integration surface
- Wear OS 3 shows up in the wild, offers a completely revamped user interface
- Your Chromebook camera will soon follow you around the room during video calls
- [U] Google Play Games for PC appears at the 2021 Game Awards Show, new shortcut on Chrome OS
This episode is brought to you by Fresh Roasted Coffee. To check it out, go to https://chromeunboxed.com/coffee/ and use the discount code CHROMEUNBOXED for 15% off your initial purchase!
This episode is also brought to you by NordVPN.CLICK HERE to try it out and get 2 years for $3.29 per month.