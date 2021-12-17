Join us in helping relief efforts for tornado ravaged areas in Kentucky

This one hits a bit different for us. Last week, historically devastating tornadoes decimated large portions of our home state, causing untold damage and loss of lives. As of the time of this post, 77 are dead and we’ve not yet heard the money it will take to rebuild so many towns and homes that were completely obliterated in the storms.

Many of you might not know this, but Chrome Unboxed is run out of an office that exists in a medium-sized town in Kentucky just south of Louisville. Just think basketball, horse racing, and Bourbon and you get the gist of where we come from. Kentucky has been home to all three founding partners of Chrome Unboxed for nearly all our lives, so when this disaster happened, we lived it.

As a matter of fact, the tornado that stayed on the ground for hundreds of miles spent most of that time in Kentucky and happened to take a quick break as it passed by our county. You can see it on the map below, but when I say this thing hit close to home, that is an understatement. I spent much of last Friday night in our basement, praying that our house wouldn’t be destroyed with me, my wife and my kids inside.

where the red circle stops is near Hardin County

Doing something to help

Look, we know full well that there are needs all over the country and outside of our borders. There will always be needs and we don’t want to pretend that what has happened in our home state is somehow more or less terrible than other issues. Instead, because this tragedy has hit so close to us and we’re seeing the effects nearly every day, it feels impossible to sit idly by and not help.

So we’re calling on our audience to see what we might be able to do together. Partnering with Give 270, we’re getting the word out to see what we can collect to send to the Western Kentucky region. Our very own Joe Humphrey co-founded Give 270, is a board member, and remains heavily involved in the organization’s ongoing work around the region. Because of this, it was a no-brainer to work with Give 270 to help raise funds for those affected by this tornado.

Their specific efforts with this School-to-School program will be focused on western Kentucky school districts and will utilize each school’s Family Resource and Youth Service Centers (FRYSC) to get the resources where they need to go. Each school’s FRYSC works directly with students and families in their schools and know exactly where this money needs to go.

Give 270 is a 501(c)(3) organization, so all your contributions are fully tax-deductible and all proceeds will be funneled directly to those in need. There’s a link below that will get you over to the contribution page and with that form, we’ll be able to track just how much the Chrome Unboxed community gives towards this Tornado relief effort. We appreciate any amount and know fully that regardless of how much you can spare, it all helps some people who have lost everything they own. Thanks for considering a donation.