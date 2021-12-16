Pixel Watch feels near as new Wear OS 3 watch faces with Fitbit integration surface

While Wear OS 3 is technically out in the wild with Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 4, there are a considerable number of Samusng-specific modifications to the watch-bound OS in its 3rd iteration. For now, other watch makers don’t have access to Wear OS 3 for their hardware, but that doesn’t mean the Wear OS 3 emulator isn’t available already in Android Studio. With quite a few watch makers likely already working on devices to feature the newest watch OS from Google, Android Studio obviously has to have all the latest bits and pieces available to developers, and it turns out some of those tools include some new watch faces that Google is working on for the Pixel Watch.

9to5 Google has done a bit of a deep dive into the latest Android Studio Wear OS emulator and they found something quite interesting, indeed. While I understand Google including some of the Pixel Watch faces in the emulator, I’m not sure why a video of a collection of them was tucked away in there. But it was, and 9to5’s APK Insight team found it. Check it out.

If you weren’t counting, there were 10 total watch faces shown off in there, and though it’s easy to be a bit mesmerized by a few of these, the biggest news here is the fact that one of them most definitely shows off the Fitbit logo front and center, hinting at what we’ve expected since the last bit of news surfaced on the Pixel Watch front. This only solidifies the fact that the Pixel Watch will come with some level of Fitbit integration – system-level or app-based – and that’s great news for Fitbit fans that want a more-capable, more-Google smart watch.

As an additional point of interest, it is worth noting that a couple of these watch faces were featured in the earliest Pixel Watch leaks by Jon Prosser and were also seen again in the more-recent press renders he shared. While I didn’t doubt Jon’s leak to begin with, the fact that a few of the watch faces now included in Google’s own Wear OS 3 emulator perfectly match all the leaks Prosser has put forward only solidifies the images and videos he’s shared along the way. And folks, that’s a very, very good thing.

Take a second to just look at this watch, consider what the Fitbit integration will bring in terms of health tracking, and admire what could be the best-looking smartwatch available upon its arrival. I’m done saying “if” the Pixel Watch arrives and I’m ready to switch that up to “when’ – when Google launches this gorgeous device, I have a feeling it is going to easily be the best-selling Android Wear watch out there based on the looks and Google-centric software alone. I’ve been waiting a long time for this thing, and I know many of you have too. It seems we won’t have much longer to wait.