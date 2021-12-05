Official press renders leak for the Pixel Watch and this thing still looks amazing

Here comes Jon Prosser again, bringing us a new, fresh look at the Pixel Watch in a cheeky way that I can relate to in more ways than I care to admit. First up, the elephant in the room needs to be discussed. Jon leaked renders of the Pixel Watch back in April (we posted a few things about that) and every part of Business Insider’s new “scoop” on this inside info was already talked about by Front Page Tech in those early videos. The recent news you’ve seen about the Pixel Watch coming in Q1 of 2022 isn’t really news at all. It’s stale, already-done content that everyone is pretending is new, and I relate because this has happened to us many times over the years.

Now that I’ve got that off my chest, let’s talk about a few things this watch is slated to bring to the table if you don’t remember. A round, bezel-less display, some custom form of Wear OS (said to now be pulling Fitbit into the mix a bit more), and an attention to glance-albe, snack-sized content on the screen. As it has since Jon’s initial video about it, the Pixel Watch looks amazing and these new press renders only serve to corroborate what we’ve known about since the spring of 2021.

What is new?

Honestly, there’s no new info here from a software or hardware standpoint. Instead, these new press renders simply point to the impending release of this watch. According to Prosser, the name Pixel Watch is obviously in play and is seen on quite a few of the press renders he shows off in the video. The images are a bit grainy and in classic leaker style, they aren’t clear, well-taken photos. But you can get the gist and fully expect to see some of this on websites and in commercials in the near future.

Probably the only interesting tidbit from Business Insider’s report is the fact that their source says that a possible Wear OS and Fitbit software collaboration is possible with the Pixel Watch. What that actually looks like is quite unclear at this point, but as a Fitbit owner and fan, the idea of a Google-made watch with tight Fitbit integration would be a dream come true. Fitbit’s tracking and app are fantastic and the only thing I use to keep track of those sorts of things. Their software has kept me from leaving for Wear OS on many occasions, and the thought of getting a Pixel Watch with Wear OS and Fitbit is beyond exciting to me.

I’d usually say to take things like this with a grain of salt, but Jon Prosser’s track record is pretty good with Google-made things, and his early renders for the Pixel 6 were basically spot-on. If his sources are the same for the Pixel Watch, I’d say his earlier renders of this device are a good look at what we’ll be able to expect in the first quarter of 2022, and if Google plays this right, they could have a major hit on their hands.