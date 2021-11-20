The Chrome Cast 139: Pixel 6 bugs, fixes, and our picks for best Chromebooks of 2021

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin the show talking about all things Pixel 6. With a few launch-related bugs, we’ve been really impressed with Google’s continual ownership of the issues and their quickness in fixing things they’ve admitted are actually problems. For past phones, the company has been a bit more hesitant to admit clear failures both with software and hardware on Pixel phones. With Pixel 6, it seems this isn’t the case, and that should mean we’ll have better phone experiences across the board as time goes on with these new devices.

The second half of the show is dedicated to our Best Chromebooks of 2021 list and we break down some of the reasoning behind our decisions on that list. If you’ve not already checked out the post/video on that, you’ll be able to see it via the links below.

