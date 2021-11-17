Surprise Pixel 6 update brings a fix for the phone’s most aggravating issue

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been with us for nearly a month at this point and, as is always the case with new phones from any manufacturer, there have been some bugs along the way. While I think the screen flicker issue that only occurred with the phone powered off was the least problematic issues of any issue on any phone ever, I do agree that the other early problems have been legitimate aggravations. Ghost calls, for one, are not OK in any scenario, but Google’s already patched that one up.

The second and probably most talked about issue for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is the fingerprint scanner. The main complaint revolves around the speed – or lack thereof – when trying to unlock either handset. From timing out to flat-out not registering, there’s no doubt the fingerprint scanner has been an issue for loads of users. I’ve personally thought it was a tad slow, but not irritating. From time to time it misses, but not very often. Clearly that’s not been the case for other Pixel 6 owners so far.

A fresh update to Pixel 6 fixes the fingerprint scanner

Surprisingly, Google pushed out a mid-month update for both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that bring the builds up to SD1A.210817.037 and SD1A.210817.037.A1 (for Verizon). You’ll likely know that an update is available, but if you want to check, simply go to settings > system > system update and click on the ‘check for update’ button. If it doesn’t give you the option, keep trying over the next day or so and you should see it soon.

When you are updated, you should be able to head to settings > about phone > build number and and see the updated build we referenced above. Once you’ve seen that in place, you have the latest firmware available and one of the biggest issues with the Pixel 6 should now be in your rear-view mirror.

Shown in a changelog for Verizon customers, the company states that “the current software update improves the performance of your device’s fingerprint sensor.” When the update began rolling out, we weren’t entirely sure what was getting addressed. Clearly, this small update is aimed directly at the issue getting the most attention on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and so far it seems to have worked.

After the update, I’ve yet to have a single misread or slow unlock on my Pixel 6, so I’m hopeful that this frustrating problem is now something we can start forgetting about. These phones are really awesome and small, plaguing issues like these detract from the overall user experience. To see Google fixing these issues with unprecedented quickness is extremely encouraging. With this sort of attention to details, it feels like the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will only get better with time, and that’s is very cool to see.

VIA: Android Central