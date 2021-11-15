If the Pixel Fold is dead, Android 12L might be aimed more at Chromebooks than we thought

This is not the type of news you want to hear on a Monday. I suppose it’s the right day of the week for it, though. While I don’t share in the collective ire directed at the first working day of the week that many people seem to feel, it goes without saying that Monday’s are simply the worst. And this news today makes me really dislike this particular Monday more than most, because it would seem that we might have to say goodbye to dreams of a folding Pixel phone. At least for now.

Bad news for those waiting for the Google Pixel Fold. We hear they have canceled parts orders and decided not to bring it to market as indicated in the latest DSCC Weekly Review. See blog excerpt at https://t.co/EVmWKcgi2c. @DisplaySupply pic.twitter.com/2P5lFW09Pt — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 15, 2021

According to Ross Young from DSCC (a company that specializes in display supply chains), the company has confirmed with supply chain sources that Google has cancelled the necessary parts they need to build the yet-unannounced folding Pixel phone. Despite reports earlier in the year that point to the Pixel Fold being a reality by the end of 2021, it would seem that Google has fully pumped the brakes on the somewhat-unproved form factor.

Android 12L looms large for Chromebooks

We reported not long ago on Android 12L and what it could mean for Chromebooks and tablets moving forward, but I’d really thought those benefits were just secondary until now. When you see the presentations on the new, upcoming version of Android, it seems pretty clear that the focus is on folding devices. While that would be a bit curious in the current market with only a handful of large-screen foldables out there, it made perfect sense in a world where Google was planning a folding phone of their own.

With this news, it seems the biggest target for Android 12L really will be Chromebooks. Sure, there are Android tablets out there, but if you look at Google’s messaging around this latest update for Android, it is clear that Chromebooks are front-and center.

Now, without a foldable of their own to trumpet Android 12L, I’d imagine the focus will shift heavily to what this new version of Android will be able to bring to the larger screens on Chromebooks moving forward. With better handling of app windows, notifications, and app display settings for big screens, Android 12L could make the entire experience of using Play Store apps on your Chromebook a far better one.

The disappointment is palpable

All that said, however, I’m still incredibly sad to hear this news. Sure, I’m really excited about the potential Android 12L brings for Chromebooks and I’m still holding out hope that developers will use these tools to make for some great experiences in the future. But I was looking forward to a folding device with Pixel cameras and Pixel software even more.

I don’t know if a big screen in my pocket would end up actually being useful to me, but I’ve always wanted to give it a go. Samsung’s latest Fold 3 is compelling, but I really dislike how heavy-handed Samsung’s take on Android is. It’s been well over a year since I gave it a go, so maybe things are getting better, but I doubt it. The idea of that same form factor without the bloat and without Samsung’s software made me really excited to give the folding phone a real try. It looks like I’ll be waiting a bit longer, however, because the phone I was hoping for looks like it has now been shelved.

VIA: Android Authority