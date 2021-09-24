The Chrome Cast 131: Leaks affirm Pixel 6 launch date and new ARM Chromebooks are coming

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin the show by once again delving into the week’s news surrounding the highly-anticipated Pixel 6 launch. With the new rumors swirling, it seems clear that we’ll be seeing these new phones up for order on October 19th – less than four weeks from now. We also take some time to further discuss the Pixel fold and the fact that even in being completely overshadowed by the Pixel 6 right now, there’s still hope that it may launch later in 2021.

For the second half of the show, we talk about Acer’s upcoming global press conference and the hopes we have that we might at least get a glimpse of a new MediaTek-powered device or two. We have strong suspicions that Acer is behind both a MediaTek MT8192 and MT8195 device, so our hopes are high that we get to at least get a sneak peek at these new Chromebooks at their event on October 13th. Just like with the Pixel 6 news, we’ll know very soon as October is nearly upon us.

