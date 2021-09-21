More evidence to further confirm Pixel 6 October launch date

Thanks to Droid Life, Reddit, and Front Page Tech, there is what now feels like a mountain of evidence pointing to a specific date for the launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. We’ve already talked about the initial leak from Jon Prosser at Front Page Tech and while I’ve been inclined to think this info was likely already correct, more evidence has shown up here and there to simply corroborate the October 19th date that we expect Google to officially unveil the new Pixel phones.

The first bit of evidence comes via Droid Life sharing a sign-up form from Australian mobile provider Telstra. The sign up is being extended to users get them the latest Google product news and special offers with a picture of the Pixel 6 Pro next to the entry form. Curiously, this offer extends until – you guessed it – October 19th. The most curious part of this sign up form is the fact that it was discovered via a Facebook ad. That ad asked for users to sign up to “register your interest” for a chance to win whatever a Marvel Stadium sports experience is with a big header in the ad that simply says All-new Google Pixel 6 coming soon. While I’m not sure what interest in Pixel 6 has to do with this Marvel experience, they are clearly trying to gauge general interest in the phone and stopping the questionnaire on the same day we expect Google to announce it.

Next up, we have an Instagram post from Google themselves. While these sorts of hints don’t always play out, when stacked up with all the other evidence around these phones, I’m inclined to buy in. In an image shared on Instagram, the official @madebygoogle account put up a teaser of 12 home screens featuring Pixel 6. In a few of them, the clock can be seen with the date displayed and, again, it is the 19th. We’ve dropped the image below, but you need to view this in the Instagram app and zoom in to get close to catching a glimpse.

Add this to the original Front Page Tech leak, the fact that these phones just passed through the FCC, and Google’s penchant for October hardware launches and I think the case is air-tight for an October 19th launch date. What we still don’t know is if that means the event will be on that date or a few days prior. October 19th is on a Tuesday, so Google could have the event the week prior with pre-orders beginning on the 19th, but I don’t see that happening. Instead, with a phone that the company has been so forthright with so far, I’d imagine they want to unveil this device and accept pre-orders on the same day. Either way, we likely don’t have long to wait, right? We’re looking at 28 days by my watch, but who’s counting?