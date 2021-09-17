The Chrome Cast 130: Apple’s misleading Chromebook jab and more Pixel 6 Tensor hype

This week on The Chrome Cast, we spend some time unpacking the recent – and frankly surprising – jab Apple chose to take at Chromebooks during their latest keynote presentation. In very non-Apple fashion, the company chose to quickly mention Chromebooks when talking about their latest, entry-level iPad and though it was a bit of a misdirection, the fact that they brought up Chromebooks at all is very interesting to say the least.

For the second half of the show, we spend more time on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Specifically, we unpack some rumors that have circulated this week surrounding the core makeup of the Tensor SoC we’ll know much more about in just a few weeks. While we were all happy enough that Google looks to be delivering a new, custom Tensor chip that should deliver some on-device processing chops we’ve never had in a Pixel before, we weren’t expecting mind-blowing speed. It turns out we may be getting that, too.

NOTABLE LINKS

