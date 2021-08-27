The Chrome Cast 127: The HP Chromebook X2 11 hype is real

This week on The Chrome Cast, we had a handful of things to talk through, but the first half of the show was dominated by discussion of the HP Chromebook X2 11. This device is now available at Best Buy and as we wait during the next few days for it to arrive, we’re getting more hyped about it with every passing moment. From the 11-inch 3:2 QHD display that measures a whopping 400 nits to the sleek-looking tablet form factor to the wirelessly chargin USI pen, the new Chromebook tablet from HP has a lot going for it and we can’t wait to show it to you on video next week.

For the second half of the show, we dive into a cryptic tweet by Google SVP Hiroshi Lockheimer and what it could mean for the timing of Google’s fall hardware releases. After that we wrap up the show by discussing even more upcoming Chromebook hardware on the way with the new AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake processors, and even more Intel Jasper Lake processors. It’s a full show, so we hope you enjoy this week!

