The detachable HP Chromebook x2 11 is now up for pre-order, ships Saturday

HP could possibly have a major hit on its hands with the company’s latest Chromebook. The Chromebook x2 11 tablet was announced earlier this month and we have every reason to believe that it is the mythical ‘CoachZ’ tablet that Robby has been tracking for nearly a year. While I really wish that this Qualcomm-powered tablet was built with the newer Snapdragon 8c SoC, we’ll have to settle for the 7c at the moment. That said, this 11″ detachable looks like a killer device and HP is no stranger to the Chrome OS tablet space. Lest we forget, HP actually created the world’s first detachable Chromebook in the original x2 and overall, it was a beautifully designed piece of hardware.

The latest detachable from HP brings a more wieldable device to the party with a segment-first 11″ display that is just about the perfect size for a tablet. HP didn’t give a solid release date for the new tablet but promised that the non-LTE Best Buy model would be available by the end of the month. Thanks to one of our eagle-eyed readers, we now know exactly when that will be. While I usually check the Best Buy listing each morning, I forgot to check both variations of the x2 11 this morning and therefore overlooked that you can actually order the “Night Teal” model of the Chromebook. To clarify, the tablet itself is Natural Silver regardless of which one you buy. It’s the detachable case and keyboard that come in different colors. Here’s a look at what the Best Buy version of the HP Chromebook x2 11 has to offer.

Chrome OS

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 7c Compute Platform

8GB RAM

64GB eMMC

11″ 2160 x 1440 (Full HD+) touch display @ 400 nits

2 x USB-C

8MP rear/5MP front camera

Fingerprint reader

Wi-fi 5

Detachable full-size keyboard with touchpad

Expansion slot for MicroSD

2.55 lbs with keyboard and case

USI stylus with wireless charging

This model will run $599 and according to Best Buy, you can get it as early as this Saturday depending on your geographical location. For us, the HP Chromebook will be here on Sunday and yes, we ordered it. We anticipate getting one from HP and hopefully that one will have the LTE option but we wanted to get our hands on it ASAP to let you know our initial thoughts. Yes, you read that correctly. The Best Buy model DOES NOT have LTE so don’t order it thinking you’re going to slap a SIM card in it. Anyway, the Night Teal model is available to order and you can find it at the link below. If you get yours sooner than we do, drop your comments below and let us know what you think.

HP Chromebook x2 11(Night Teal) at Best Buy