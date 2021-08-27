The new HP Chromebook X2 11 detachable might be sitting in a Best Buy near you

I’m not going to beat around the bush: I’m excited about HP’s new detachable X2 11 Chromebook. Yes, I know the Snapdragon 7c processor isn’t the fastest thing in the world and I know there will be inherent limitations to this device because of it, but I’m still insanely pumped for this tablet. The form factor, the attaching pen, the build quality, the screen and portability are all things I think I’ll seriously enjoy once I get my hands on it. We’re awaiting our shipment, but it looks like some of you won’t have to wait at all if this Chromebook is on your radar as one to pick up.

Showing up at Best Buy stores here and there

While checking the state of our X2 11 device shipping status, I clicked into the “see all pickup locations” link on Best Buy’s website and was surprised at the updates that have happened in the past 48 hours. When Gabriel first posted about the X2 11 becoming available to order, no Best Buy stores within 200 miles of us had in-store availability. As of this morning, however, that has changed. While it is only 3 stores that fit those conditions for me, I could make an hour drive at this point and go pick up the HP Chromebook X2 11 right now if I wanted to.

Look, there’s one in stock just down the road in Lexington!

And don’t think I’m not tempted to! If we didn’t have one showing up here in town this weekend, I’d be planning my trip right now. And while I wish I could tell you what exactly to expect from this Chromebook right now, I can’t confirm anything just yet about this one when it comes to feel, build quality, or real-world usefulness. If you want to take the risk, however, you may want to head to Best Buy’s website and check your surroundings to see if it is available at a store near you. We live in a relatively rural area and there were a couple options within 100 miles. Your mileage may vary, but there’s at least a chance you could be the proud new owner of the latest, sleekest Chromebook tablet on the market today.