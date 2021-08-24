Here come more of the AMD Ryzen 5000U series Chromebooks

For Chrome OS and Chromebook development, we used to simply focus on what was going on with Intel and move on. They had their Core series chips and their small core processors and that was about all we had to keep an eye on. These days, things are quite different. Looking at our post where we track every Chromebook in development that we can find, you’ll see Chromebook boards that house large and small core Intel, Qualcomm Snapdragon, MediaTek Kompanio, and AMD Ryzen chip sets. It’s an understatement to say that Chromebook development has grown exponentially over the past few years.

And we’re far from done. Back in November of 2020, a new set of AMD-powered Chromebooks emerged that are set to use AMD’s newer 5000 series APUs. These new processors are touted as AMD’s fastest yet and should compete well with the Intel Tiger Lake and Alder Lake Chromebooks we’ll continue seeing over the next 6-12 months in Chromebooks. As far as performance goes, we can’t know how it will all line up until some of these Chromebooks hit the market. Once they do and once Steam gaming on Chromebooks is a thing, there’s a good chance these processors may be the go-to solution for those wishing for a bit more punch under the hood for casual gaming on a Chromebook.

Two new AMD Ryzen 5000 series Chromebooks

Today, we’re adding a couple more boards for the first time in a long time to the list of newer Ryzen 5000 series Chromebooks in development. Up to this point, we’ve had 3: ‘Guybrush’, ‘Majolica’, and ‘Mancomb’. It’s been this way for 9 months at this point, so new additions could mean we’re finally on the verge of seeing an official announcement about one of these devices soon.

It wouldn’t surprise me one bit to see the official unveiling of an AMD Ryzen 5000 Chromebook to line up with an official announcment of Borealis – a.k.a. Steam gaming on Chrome OS. With their integrated GPU generally being pretty robust, AMD Ryzen 5000 series Chromebooks could be great performers across the board. Here are the new boards we’re tracking.

New AMD Ryzen 5000 series boards in development

There’s not a ton we know so far about these devices apart from the clear indications that they will at least both be convertibles. These days, that’s not too surprising as it has become almost more shocking when a new device comes out that is only in a clamshell flavor. With an obvious bent towards graphics-heavy applications, we’ll be keeping an eye on these new boards and the additional ones that are sure to come. Hopefully we’ll hear more in the coming weeks about the first of what could be many next-gen AMD Chromebooks to hit the market.